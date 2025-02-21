Once flamboyant lawyer, RAYMOND NDUGA, begs his estranged wife to come back home and take care of him as he battles cancer - He is totally broke







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has publicly begged his estranged wife, Doris Tado, to return home and take care of him as his health deteriorates.

Nduga claims to battle both financial ruin and testicular cancer.

He took to his Facebook page and posted a photo to reminisce the good times he had with his wife before things went south.

Nduga said his estranged wife, Doro, is the only woman who understands him, adding that even before she left, he had already been diagnosed with cancer.

He further blamed external forces for inciting Doro to leave him.

Nduga said if he dies before his wife returns home, she should attend his burial and pay her last respect to him.

“I started having cancer and financial challenges before my wife Doro left, I'm not looking for her because I'm going through hell, I am simply looking for her because she's the only woman who understands Lawyer Rayness regardless of my emotional imbalance, my Doro please stop hearing josem and come back and take care of your husband. If anything happens before you come back, please don't miss to come and pour soil on the last day,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST