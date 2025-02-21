X influencer who resembles WAFULA CHEBUKATI responds to claims of being the late former IEBC Chair’s son







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Popular Twitter influencer Dennis Wanjala, better known as Book Ten, has been forced to address swirling rumors linking him to the late former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Speculation began shortly after Chebukati’s passing, with netizens pointing out Wanjala’s striking resemblance to the former electoral boss.

Adding fuel to the claims, both hail from Bungoma.

However, Wanjala quickly shut down the rumors. "That is not true. We are not related," he stated.

Chebukati, who passed away at 63, had three publicly known children.

His eldest, Rachel Chebukati, is a Senior State Counsel, while Emmanuel works as a cloud security engineer.

The third child, Jonathan, remains largely out of the public eye.

The Kenyan DAILY POST