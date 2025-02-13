See how BABU OWINO’s wife, FRIDAH, celebrated him after being ranked the best performing MP







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is the man of the moment after being crowned Kenya’s best-performing legislator in a new Infotrak survey.

With a stellar 72% approval rating, Babu edged out Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, who trailed closely at 71%.

Kabuchai MP, Kalasinga Joseph Simiyu, and Kathiani MP, Robert Mbui, followed at 62%, while Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, and Sirisia MP, John Waluke, rounded off the top tier at 61%.

While releasing the report on Wednesday, Infotrak CEO, Angela Ambitho, praised Owino for his proactive approach in assessing his leadership effectiveness.

“Babu is very clear about numbers. Every quarter, he engages us to understand how his constituents feel about his leadership and areas where he can improve,” Ambitho stated.

Babu’s wife, Fridah Muthoni Ongili, is over the moon after her husband topped the performance ranking.

She took to Instagram to gush over her husband’s latest win, declaring, "So proud of you, my love. Even the sky is not the limit!"

“God will take you far beyond your highest expectations for His glory.”

With Babu’s political star rising and shining bright, could we be looking at a future Nairobi governor—or even higher?