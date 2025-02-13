LUO genes!! RUTH ODINGA’s ‘assets’ cause murmurs online as she is awarded the 5th best performing MP in Kenya (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth, has left netizens talking after she went to receive her certificate of performance from Infotrak while rocking a trouser suit that flaunted her big ‘assets’.

Ruth is among the well-endowed female politicians in the country, thanks to her Luo genes.

Sharing the photos on her social media pages, she wrote, “WE DID IT!Today is a great day for all Kenyans who believe in good leadership! I am incredibly honored and humbled to announce that I have been ranked as the 5th best-performing Member of Parliament in Kenya.To the amazing people of Kisumu Constituency and to all Kenyans who voted for me, this achievement is yours as much as it is mine. Your trust, support, and belief in my vision have made this possible. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU,’’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST