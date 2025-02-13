Is MAINA NJENGA’s dreaded MUNGIKI gang back on the streets? – SHOCKING VIDEO emerges and sparks reactions (WATCH)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - The notorious Mungiki gang, once dismantled under former Minister John Michuki’s crackdown, may be making a comeback.

This is after a video surfaced showing alleged suspected gang members harassing matatu operators while forcefully collecting "taxes."

This comes days after former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, who still commands loyalty among followers, pledged support for President William Ruto’s Government.

Reports suggest that certain Government operatives may be using Njenga and his group to counter former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s growing influence in the Mt. Kenya region.

The alleged resurgence of Mungiki has sparked fear and debate among Kenyans.

However, the circulating video is from the 2024 anti-government protests

Watch the video and reactions.

Maina Njenga's tax collectors are back on the streets after being wiped out by the late Michuki 18 years ago. This comes exactly one month after the Mungiki sect leader assured his militia that the government, through Kithure Kindiki, is fully behind their operations. pic.twitter.com/rvakZUFLb1 — George T. Diano (@georgediano) February 12, 2025



