Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Malava MP, Moses Malulu Injendi, and his brother, Samuel Injendi, have both passed away in a heartbreaking double tragedy.

Moses Malulu died on February 17th at Aga Khan Hospital after a prolonged illness, while Samuel Injendi succumbed just hours earlier at Kakamega County General Hospital.

The family's devastating loss has shocked many.

Below is one of the last photos of the two brothers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST