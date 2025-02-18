Only in Kenya? This young man spotted hanging on a police vehicle on a busy road has left tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - While most Kenyan youths steer clear of the police, one daring young man has left tongues wagging after he was spotted casually clinging to a moving police car on a busy road.

His bold stunt has sparked reactions given how Kenyan cops are notorious for slapping youth with outrageous charges to extort cash.

Hanging on a moving vehicle is a traffic offense in Kenya and individuals can face legal penalties including fines and potential jail time.

Talk about poking the bear.

Watch the video below.

Mbona atembee na amelipa tax😅😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MO3tlZSPKQ — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) February 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST