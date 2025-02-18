Motorist captures shocking midnight mugging on dashcam in Bungoma - The ruthless thug smashed the car’s windscreen with his bare hands (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - A motorist in Bungoma has shared a chilling dashcam video capturing the moment he was attacked by a mugger at midnight.

The footage shows the driver moving at a moderate speed when a man suddenly emerged from the darkness and leaped onto the road.

As the motorist slowed down to avoid hitting him, the attacker smashed the car's windscreen with his bare hands.

Startled by the violent act, the driver quickly swerved and sped off to escape the ordeal.

Watch the video below and reactions from netizens.