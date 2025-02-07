RUTO forced to cut short his speech in Isiolo as residents chant ‘RUTO must go’ in hostile reception (Watch VIDEO)







Friday, February 7, 2025 - President William Ruto encountered a hostile reception during his visit to Isiolo County on Thursday after persistent heckling disrupted the groundbreaking ceremony for the County Aggregation and Industrial Park project.

Tension escalated when residents began chanting “Ruto must go” following remarks by Isiolo MP, Bonaya Mumina Gollo.

In an attempt to restore order, Governor Abdi Guyo urged the crowd to respect the President.

“Today is the President’s day; let’s give him respect. Let’s listen to all leaders. Those used to organizing heckling will not return to disrupt Isiolo,” Guyo warned.

Despite the Governor’s intervention, the protests continued, forcing Ruto to address the hostility.

The defiant President accused drug traffickers of funding the disruptions in retaliation against his administration’s crackdown on narcotics.

“Take your threats elsewhere. I will build Isiolo,” Ruto declared defiantly, insisting that his Government will continue with development projects despite the opposition.

However, his efforts to introduce allied leaders were met with further resistance, with residents waving their hands dismissively and chanting anti-Ruto slogans.

Amid the growing unrest, the president was compelled to end his speech prematurely.

Isiolo residents have chanted "Ruto Must Go" on his bloody face 😂 pic.twitter.com/jasYU6VBMG — Bill™ (@PJ36_) February 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST