Uongo! Uongo! Chants rent the air as President RUTO faces a hostile reception in Isiolo (Watch VIDEO)



Friday, February 7, 2025 - President William Ruto encountered a hostile crowd in Isiolo during his regional tour.

As the President addressed residents and outlined Government projects, sections of the audience interrupted him, shouting “Uongo” (lies).

The reaction signaled growing frustration among Isiolo residents, who appear to have lost trust in the President’s promises.

Many in the crowd refused to listen, citing unfulfilled pledges.

Ruto’s visit was meant to reassure residents, but the hostile reception suggests skepticism over his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

