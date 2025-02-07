Uongo! Uongo! Chants rent the air as President RUTO faces a hostile reception in Isiolo (Watch VIDEO)

Friday, February 7, 2025 - President William Ruto encountered a hostile crowd in Isiolo during his regional tour.
As the President addressed residents and outlined Government
projects, sections of the audience interrupted him, shouting “Uongo”
(lies).
The reaction signaled growing frustration among Isiolo
residents, who appear to have lost trust in the President’s promises.
Many in the crowd refused to listen, citing unfulfilled
pledges.
Ruto’s visit was meant to reassure residents, but the hostile
reception suggests skepticism over his administration’s commitment to
delivering on its promises.
What the mainstream media won't show you. Lakini watu wangu wa Isiolo watatuma niwapostie.— Kimuzi (@Kimuzi_) February 7, 2025
Ruto alikua akisema kitu watu wanashout "Uongo"😂 pic.twitter.com/QxkKKHGm1l
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments