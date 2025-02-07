WAMALWA slams WETANGULA as the worst and most biased Speaker in the history of the National Assembly as High Court declares Kenya Kwanza not Majority







Friday, February 7, 2025 - DAP-Kenya party leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has welcomed a landmark ruling by the High Court, which declared that the Kenya Kwanza coalition, led by President William Ruto, is not the majority party in the National Assembly.

The court found that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula violated the Constitution in determining Kenya Kwanza’s majority status.

The ruling stems from Wetang’ula’s decision on October 6, 2022, when he reassigned 14 MPs from various parties to Kenya Kwanza, tipping the balance in its favor.

However, the High Court ruled that his decision lacked legal basis in the absence of post-election agreements.

“The Speaker cannot fault the Registrar of Political Parties. Without post-election agreements, his decision lacked legal basis,” the judges stated.

Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi and Jairus Ngaah, in a unanimous verdict, criticized Wetang’ula for failing to uphold constitutional principles, emphasizing that the Speaker must remain neutral.

Furthermore, the court declared that Wetang’ula’s dual role as both Speaker and leader of Ford Kenya was unconstitutional.

“Once he became Speaker of the National Assembly, he ceased to be the leader of Ford Kenya,” the court noted.

Reacting to the ruling, Wamalwa criticized Wetang’ula’s leadership, calling him “one of the worst and most biased Speakers in the history of the National Assembly.”

“Landmark ruling by @Kenyajudiciary upsetting one of the worst rulings by one of the worst and most biased Speakers in the history of @NAssemblyKE, is most welcome.” He wrote on X.

