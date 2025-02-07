WAMALWA slams WETANGULA as the worst and most biased Speaker in the history of the National Assembly as High Court declares Kenya Kwanza not Majority

Friday, February 7, 2025 - DAP-Kenya party leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has welcomed a landmark ruling by the High Court, which declared that the Kenya Kwanza coalition, led by President William Ruto, is not the majority party in the National Assembly.
The court found that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula violated the
Constitution in determining Kenya Kwanza’s majority status.
The ruling stems from Wetang’ula’s decision on October 6,
2022, when he reassigned 14 MPs from various parties to Kenya Kwanza, tipping
the balance in its favor.
However, the High Court ruled that his decision lacked legal
basis in the absence of post-election agreements.
“The Speaker cannot fault the Registrar of Political Parties.
Without post-election agreements, his decision lacked legal basis,” the judges
stated.
Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi and Jairus Ngaah, in
a unanimous verdict, criticized Wetang’ula for failing to uphold constitutional
principles, emphasizing that the Speaker must remain neutral.
Furthermore, the court declared that Wetang’ula’s dual role
as both Speaker and leader of Ford Kenya was unconstitutional.
“Once he became Speaker of the National Assembly, he ceased
to be the leader of Ford Kenya,” the court noted.
Reacting to the ruling, Wamalwa criticized Wetang’ula’s
leadership, calling him “one of the worst and most biased Speakers in the
history of the National Assembly.”
“Landmark ruling by @Kenyajudiciary upsetting one of the
worst rulings by one of the worst and most biased Speakers in the history of
@NAssemblyKE, is most welcome.” He wrote on X.
