Remember when MUSEVENI mocked Djibouti’s MAHMOUD YOUSSOUF before AUC election as RUTO and RAILA laughed? (VIDEO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - A video showing Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni mocking Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf - now the African Union Commission (AUC) Chair - after edging out Kenya’s Raila Odinga has resurfaced online.

Months ago, while endorsing Raila in Nairobi, Museveni revealed Mahmoud had visited him at State House Kampala, seeking his backing.

Though he hosted him over tea, Museveni sarcastically admitted he didn’t take him seriously.

Well, that aged like milk!

The very man Museveni dismissed as a lightweight has now secured the coveted AUC position, leaving Raila - and perhaps Museveni - embarrassed.

Seems like the ‘young man’ had the last laugh!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST