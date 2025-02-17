How Kameme FM presenters mocked RAILA ODINGA after he lost the AUC seat - Rib-cracking VIDEO

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was the subject of discussion on Kameme FM’s breakfast show on Monday after he lost the African Union Chairmanship seat.
Popular Kameme FM presenter, Ngoni Wa Thuita, hilariously
mocked Raila by imitating his disgruntled supporters, causing laughter in the
studio.
Raila’s loss on Saturday has continued to spark debate among
Kenyans.
A section of Kenyans, especially the Gen Z youths, have been
celebrating his humiliating defeat, claiming that he betrayed the hundreds of
youths who were killed during the Gen Z protests by forming a broad-based
Government with President Ruto.
Watch the video of Kameme FM presenters mocking Raila.
We underway 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/zlo1W69wjP https://t.co/TFOMJzUVAn— Big Daddy L💿 (@Colonel_edu) February 17, 2025
