Detectives arrest 3 gang members who accosted female healthcare workers returning home after a shift in the dead of the night and did the unthinkable to them (PHOTOs)

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Kakamega North detectives have arraigned three suspects linked to a February 10, 2025 violent robbery that occurred at Ichinga village in Mumias West Sub-County, where two young women were attacked.
According to a report filed at Kabras Police Station, the
suspects identified as Michael Natili Khasatsili, 20, Tyson Maikuva, 18 and
Brian Omondi Opondo, 32, accosted the two ladies (healthcare workers) at Ekero
Shopping Centre, who were returning home after their shift at a nearby health
facility.
Posing as security guards, the trio stopped the victims
before forcibly dragging them to a secluded spot at Ichinga village in the dead
of the night.
They then robbed them of their mobile phones and forced them
to reveal their mobile money pins before forcing themselves on the helpless
victims.
Left traumatized at the scene, the victims sought medical
attention at St. Mary’s Hospital, subsequently being referred to Mumias Level
IV Hospital for further treatment.
Following the incident, detectives launched an extensive
investigation, utilizing forensic trails that ultimately led them to the
suspects' hideout on February 15, rounding them up to face justice.
During the arrest, detectives recovered one of the stolen
mobile phones, a Samsung Galaxy A05, belonging to one of the victims.
The three have today been arraigned at SPM's Court Butali, where detectives were granted five days' custodial orders to complete investigations. The case is scheduled for mention on February 26, 2025.
The
