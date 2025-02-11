Reactions as RAILA snubs ODM’s SIFUNA and BABU OWINO, endorses UDA’s SAKAJA for Nairobi Governorship in 2027 (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sent shockwaves through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after seemingly endorsing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (UDA) for re-election in 2027.

This unexpected move has ignited a political storm within ODM’s Nairobi ranks.

By backing Sakaja, Raila has effectively sidelined key ODM figures eyeing the gubernatorial seat, including Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, and party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, both of whom had their sights set on the ticket.

Another political casualty is Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, who was previously pressured to abandon his 2022 gubernatorial ambitions in favor of Polycarp Igathe - only for Igathe to lose to Sakaja.

ODM insiders are now questioning Raila’s strategy, with some seeing it as a betrayal of party loyalists. With the 2027 race heating up, the endorsement has sparked divisions that could reshape Nairobi’s political landscape.

Watch the video of Raila endorsing Sakaja and reactions below.





