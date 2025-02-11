The man captured in viral PHOTOs torching a miraa pickup after the driver knocked down a boda boda rider in Kirinyaga arrested







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Police have arrested a man pictured torching a pickup truck transporting miraa along the Mwea-Embu Highway in Kirinyaga County after the driver knocked down and killed a boda boda rider.

The vehicle was traveling from Meru to Nairobi when the accident happened.

In the aftermath, the driver and his companion narrowly escaped death while locals retaliated by setting the pickup truck on fire.





Political activist Michael Makarina had promised a reward of Ksh 20,000 to anyone with information leading to the capture of the man in viral photos torching the vehicle.

He was arrested after being on the run for almost two weeks.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST