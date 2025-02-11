MUKHISA KITUYI reveals RUTO’s ‘blunder’ that could hurt RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid.







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Former UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, has warned that Raila Odinga faces a steep challenge in his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position, citing historical voting patterns and regional bloc dynamics that favor his opponents.

Kituyi explained that French-speaking (Francophone) nations have historically voted as a bloc to support candidates from their linguistic group.

This trend, he noted, could significantly disadvantage Odinga if a Francophone contender remains in the race.

"Normally, it is extremely difficult for the bloc to vote for a non-Francophone candidate if there is a French-speaking contender," Kituyi said in an interview with NTV.

He pointed to Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf as the likely favorite among Francophone nations, further complicating Odinga’s chances.

Kituyi also suggested that President William Ruto’s strong support for Israel during the Gaza conflict could negatively impact Odinga’s prospects.

Many AU member states are Muslim-majority nations, and Kenya’s diplomatic position might push them to vote against Odinga.

"That means Ruto is not an asset. The main alternative to Raila is a Muslim who speaks French," Kituyi remarked.

Additionally, the Anglophone bloc is not united behind Odinga, as Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato has drawn some support, further weakening his position.

Odinga, Youssouf, and Randriamandrato are all vying to replace Chad’s Moussa Faki, whose tenure ends in 2025.

The elections will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between February 12-16, 2025, with leaders voting in multiple rounds until a candidate secures a two-thirds majority.

Meanwhile, President Ruto, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, and at least 100 MPs and top government officials are expected to fly to Addis Ababa in solidarity with Raila Odinga, ahead of the Election scheduled at the AU Summit on February 15 and 16.

The Kenyan DAILY POST