RAILA’s goon, GAUCHO, flaunts wads of dollars and expensive liquor after Addis Ababa trip - Is this the taxpayers’ money used to fund RAILA’s failed AUC bid? (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s goon and sycophant Calvince Okoth alias, Gaucho, was among the hangers-on who accompanied Raila to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, last week for the African Union Commission Chairperson election.

After landing in the country from Addis Ababa, Gaucho took to social media and flaunted wads of dollars and expensive liquor in his house.

A concerned X user shared the video and said the state owes Kenyans an explanation on how much money was spent to fund Raila’s campaign.

‘Gaucho, one of the hangers-on who accompanied Raila Odinga to Addis Ababa is eating life with a big spoon. The state owes Kenyans an explanation on how much was spent on BABAs failed AUC bid,’ he wrote.

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi alleged that the Government spent Ksh 13 billion for Raila’s AUC bid.

Watch the video.

RAILA’s goon, GAUCHO, flaunts wads of dollars and expensive liquor after Addis Ababa trip - Is this the taxpayers’ money used to fund RAILA’s failed AUC bid? pic.twitter.com/bp8aBeM4z7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 22, 2025

