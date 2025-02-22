Top journalist reveals how NIS generated a fake AI video and passed it on to Foreign Affairs PS, ABRAHAM SING’OEI - Was it a set up? (LOOK)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’oei, faced widespread backlash after posting an AI-generated video which showed CNN political commentator, Fareed Zakaria, commenting on Kenya’s controversial decision to allow the Rapid Support Forces of Sudan and its allies to hold a ceremony that would have led to the forming of a parallel Government.

By Friday morning, the post had been deleted, with Sing’oei issuing a statement expressing regret for the confusion caused.

He also promised to undergo AI training to prevent future missteps.

It is now emerging that Sing’oei may have been set up by powerful individuals within the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

According to former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, the AI-generated video was passed on to the Foreign Affairs PS by NIS.

The video was created by Dr. Irene Mukiri Mwingirwa, the Assistant Director In charge of AI and Cyber at NIS.

