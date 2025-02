Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A dashcam video capturing the moment a Toyota Prado collided with a saloon car at a busy highway intersection has sparked widespread reactions.

The footage shows the Prado driver entering the intersection, seemingly ignoring a red light, before crashing into the saloon car.

The impact was severe, causing both vehicles to spin multiple times before coming to a stop.

Who do you think was on the wrong here?

Watch the video below.

