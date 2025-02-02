Popular TV anchor’s ‘assets’ leaves heads turning at an event in Serena Hotel - She was dressed to kill (VIDEO)

Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Isabella Tugume, a popular female anchor in Uganda, was among the fans who attended an event hosted by a local musician at the lavish Serena Hotel.
The chocolate skinned anchor, who keeps men glued to their
TV screens, rocked a black jumpsuit that flaunted her hourglass figure.
She walked into the venue majestically as the cameras
captured her God-given assets and posed for photos.
The beautiful and jolly @IsabellaTugume came through to support the G. O. A. T#Apassliveinconcert pic.twitter.com/FKMzxbCUzB— Exclusive.Bizz (@Exclusive_Bizz) February 1, 2025
See more of her photos below
