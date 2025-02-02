Popular TV anchor’s ‘assets’ leaves heads turning at an event in Serena Hotel - She was dressed to kill (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Isabella Tugume, a popular female anchor in Uganda, was among the fans who attended an event hosted by a local musician at the lavish Serena Hotel.

The chocolate skinned anchor, who keeps men glued to their TV screens, rocked a black jumpsuit that flaunted her hourglass figure.

She walked into the venue majestically as the cameras captured her God-given assets and posed for photos.

See more of her photos below

