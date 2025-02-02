Mombasa-based LADY flaunts her aging mzungu lover, who is old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEOs)







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A young lady from Mombasa took to her Tiktok account and shared videos goofing around with her mzungu lover despite their huge age gap.

The camera-shy man is old enough to be her grandfather but she is not bothered by opinions from the public.

It is common to see young ladies from humble backgrounds in Mombasa eloping with old wazungus tourists as they desperately try to escape from the shackles of poverty.

Watch the videos.

Mombasa-based LADY flaunts her aging mzungu lover, who is old enough to be her grandfather pic.twitter.com/otW9776RdW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST