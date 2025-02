Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A man took to his X account and publicly shamed his friend after he reportedly refused to return some money he had borrowed from him.

He claims he loaned his friend money to buy school uniforms for his kids and pay rent, promising that he would return the money.

However, he didn’t honour the promise.

He involved his friend’s wife and kids in their personal affairs, sparking reactions among his followers.

Check out the disgruntled man’s post on X.

Reactions.