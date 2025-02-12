Popular Kenyan TikToker TIZIAN SAVAGE begs for help after his wealthy MUMAMA dumped him unceremoniously - See his post that has left tongues wagging!

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Remember Tizian Savage, the boda boda TikTok sensation who took the internet by storm two years ago?
Well, the once-flashy star is now begging Kenyans for help
after his wealthy girlfriend, who funded his lavish lifestyle, unceremoniously
dumped him.
Tizian had been living large - sipping champagne in a
well-furnished three-bedroom apartment, cruising in a brand-new CX-5 gifted by
his girlfriend, rocking designer outfits, and indulging in fine dining.
Now, word on the street is that he has been forced to
downgrade to a tiny bedsitter, a far cry from his glory days.
In a desperate plea during a TikTok live, Tizian opened up
about his struggles and asked Kenyans to support him financially or help him
land a job.
“Any kind of job. I am willing, on God. I won’t be picky. I
just want to stay busy. You can even book me for a day to sell live. I just
want to work,” he shared.
Will Kenyans come through for him?
