JUNIOR WA GITHOGORO slept at Ashaki Gardens merrymaking on the fateful night his wife strangled their 3 kids and took her own life - Details of the note she left behind emerge







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Popular Kameme FM ardent fan and frequent caller, Junior Wa Githogoro, had spent the night at Ashaki Gardens merrymaking with friends when his wife, Monica Wandane Ndungu, strangled their 3 kids before taking her own life.

Reports indicate that Monica strangled the children using bedsheets before proceeding to hang herself with another bedsheet.

The eldest child was 12 years while the other two were twins aged eight years.

Junior came back home on Monday at around 4M while drunk, only to stumble on the bodies of his wife and kids.

His wife had left a note, accusing him of leading her to suicide.

She instructed her family to bury her within three days and not to fundraise for the burial.

Neighbours said the deceased woman and her husband had been married for more than 10 years.

They had frequent quarrels and fights.

Monica had on several occasions complained that her husband spent most of the nights in clubs and accused him of infidelity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST