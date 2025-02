Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Renowned blogger, Aoko Otieno, has meddled in the private life of First Lady Rachel Ruto in an explosive tweet on her X account, sparking reactions among Netizens.

She claims that the First Lady had an affair with Sofapaka FC boss, Elly Kalekwa, which started in 2016 when Ruto was the Deputy President.

Kalekwa was deported when Ruto discovered that he was having an affair with Rachel and allegedly plotted to wipe him out.

Check out her tweet