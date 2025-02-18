A 7 year-old-boy rescued from a kidnapper in Githurai - The suspect was demanding a ransom of Ksh 100,000 from his parents (PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - A 33-year-old man Joseph Muriithi Kibutu has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a seven-year-old boy in Mwihoko area of Kiambu County on February 17, 2025 following well-coordinated efforts by police officers and detectives based at Githurai Police Station.

The ordeal began when the child’s parents, while shopping at Savory Supermarket in Mwihoko, suddenly realized their son had vanished.

Despite their frantic search, their attempts to find him proved futile.

In their moment of desperation, they received a call from an unknown individual who claimed to have their son and demanded a ransom of Sh100, 000 for his safe return.

Determined to bring the child home, officers sprang into action.

Through forensic trails, they flushed the suspect out of his hideout in Githurai Railway area.

Swiftly, they rescued the missing child and brought him back to his relieved parents, whose joy was palpable.

As the family is now reunited, Joseph Muriithi Kibutu remains in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST