Hi boss, I’m Pregnant - See why this leaked conversation between a LADY and her boss is trending (SCREENSHOT)

Friday, February 21, 2025 - A viral screenshot of a conversation between a woman and her boss has sparked reactions on social media.
It all starts with a simple message:
"Hi boss, I’m pregnant!"
Instead of congratulations, the boss fires back with two
question marks “??”
Turns out, the woman just wanted a day off to discuss the
pregnancy with her boyfriend.
But before she could clarify, disaster had already struck - the
boss’s wife saw the message and assumed the worst!
In full-blown panic mode, the boss demands that the woman
first explain everything to his wife before he gets dragged into unwanted
drama.
This hilarious exchange is a perfect example of how poor
communication can spiral into chaos in seconds.
See the screenshot below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
