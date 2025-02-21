Hi boss, I’m Pregnant - See why this leaked conversation between a LADY and her boss is trending (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, February 21, 2025 - A viral screenshot of a conversation between a woman and her boss has sparked reactions on social media.

It all starts with a simple message:

"Hi boss, I’m pregnant!"

Instead of congratulations, the boss fires back with two question marks “??”

Turns out, the woman just wanted a day off to discuss the pregnancy with her boyfriend.

But before she could clarify, disaster had already struck - the boss’s wife saw the message and assumed the worst!

In full-blown panic mode, the boss demands that the woman first explain everything to his wife before he gets dragged into unwanted drama.

This hilarious exchange is a perfect example of how poor communication can spiral into chaos in seconds.

See the screenshot below.

