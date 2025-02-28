‘Nilichinja Kuku’ - RAILA ODINGA’s ardent supporter, NURU OKANGA, defends celebrations over CHEBUKATI’s death amid family’s condemnation (VIDEO)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter, Nuru Okanga, has fired back at former IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati’s son, who condemned Kenyans celebrating his father’s death.
Chebukati passed away on February 20th at Nairobi
Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing
treatment for a recurring brain tumor.
However, his death triggered mixed reactions, with a section
of ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s supporters openly rejoicing, accusing
him of allegedly rigging the 2022 general elections in favor
of President William Ruto.
Chebukati’s last-born son took to social media,
expressing displeasure over the celebrations.
"I am not pleased with Kenyans celebrating our father’s
death. What you are doing on social media is morally wrong. Let us mourn in
peace," he lamented.
He dismissed allegations that his father accepted
bribes to manipulate election results, describing him as a man of
integrity who faithfully executed his duties.
However, Nuru Okanga remained unapologetic,
stating that he even slaughtered a chicken to celebrate Chebukati’s
passing.
"I will continue celebrating because he stole Raila
Odinga’s victory," Okanga declared, maintaining his stance despite the
backlash.
The power of the tongue,,it will haunt Nuru okanga some years to come just wait. pic.twitter.com/aWB9ZOxohk— KOT Socha 🇰🇪 (@Kotsocha_ke) February 27, 2025
