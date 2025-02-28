‘Nilichinja Kuku’ - RAILA ODINGA’s ardent supporter, NURU OKANGA, defends celebrations over CHEBUKATI’s death amid family’s condemnation (VIDEO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter, Nuru Okanga, has fired back at former IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati’s son, who condemned Kenyans celebrating his father’s death.

Chebukati passed away on February 20th at Nairobi Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for a recurring brain tumor.

However, his death triggered mixed reactions, with a section of ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s supporters openly rejoicing, accusing him of allegedly rigging the 2022 general elections in favor of President William Ruto.

Chebukati’s last-born son took to social media, expressing displeasure over the celebrations.

"I am not pleased with Kenyans celebrating our father’s death. What you are doing on social media is morally wrong. Let us mourn in peace," he lamented.

He dismissed allegations that his father accepted bribes to manipulate election results, describing him as a man of integrity who faithfully executed his duties.

However, Nuru Okanga remained unapologetic, stating that he even slaughtered a chicken to celebrate Chebukati’s passing.

"I will continue celebrating because he stole Raila Odinga’s victory," Okanga declared, maintaining his stance despite the backlash.

Watch the video below.

The power of the tongue,,it will haunt Nuru okanga some years to come just wait. pic.twitter.com/aWB9ZOxohk — KOT Socha 🇰🇪 (@Kotsocha_ke) February 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST