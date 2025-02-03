No way! I can’t believe this is Kenya - Mzungu content creator amazed by ‘the other side of Kenya’ that Western media doesn’t show (Watch VIDEO)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - For years, Western media has portrayed Kenya and Africa through the lens of war, famine, and disease.

However, the internet is debunking these outdated stereotypes, revealing a breathtakingly beautiful and rapidly developing nation.

Kenya boasts stunning beaches, a magnificent city skyline, and world-renowned wildlife.

A popular European content creator was left in awe after watching a video showcasing the country's vibrant landscapes and modern infrastructure.

From the bustling streets of Nairobi to the serene coastal resorts, Kenya stands as a testament to progress and resilience, proving that it is far more than the misconceptions often peddled abroad.

Watch the video below.

The western media always made Africa to look poor, thanks to the internet for helping us demystify such Propaganda! pic.twitter.com/XHa3jOdQfP — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST