No way! I can’t believe this is Kenya - Mzungu content creator amazed by ‘the other side of Kenya’ that Western media doesn’t show (Watch VIDEO)

Monday, February 3, 2025 - For years, Western media has portrayed Kenya and Africa through the lens of war, famine, and disease.

However, the internet is debunking these outdated stereotypes, revealing a breathtakingly beautiful and rapidly developing nation.

Kenya boasts stunning beaches, a magnificent city skyline, and world-renowned wildlife.

A popular European content creator was left in awe after watching a video showcasing the country's vibrant landscapes and modern infrastructure.

From the bustling streets of Nairobi to the serene coastal resorts, Kenya stands as a testament to progress and resilience, proving that it is far more than the misconceptions often peddled abroad.

Watch the video below.

