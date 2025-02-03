Leaked video of racist Indian Manager SANJEEV KUMAR mistreating Kenyan staff at Taita Hills Lodges - This man is ruthless (WATCH)







Monday, January 3, 2025 - Sanjeev Kumar, the General Manager of Taita Hills Hotel, is on the spot for reportedly mistreating Kenyan staff.

According to a disgruntled former staff, the rogue manager of Indian descent forced him to resign recently.

The working environment at the hotel was toxic and almost led him to depression.

“He forced me to resign and my work was full of threats every day. I did not have peace at work,’’ the former staff, who is currently jobless, said.

Kumar is also fond of mistreating staff members of Kenyan origin in front of guests and even assaults them.

Most of the staff members are suffering in silence to protect their jobs.

He allegedly says that he doesn’t love black people and even fires staff with black skin over flimsy reasons and replaces them with light-skinned people.

The same manager, who also manages Salt Lick Safari Lodge, was caught on camera mistreating chefs in the kitchen and lecturing them like toddlers for unknown reasons.

The whistleblower hopes that action will be taken against the ruthless manager.





Watch leaked video of the racist manager.

Leaked video of racist Indian Manager SANJEEV KUMAR mistreating Kenyan staff at Taita Hills Lodges - This man is ruthless pic.twitter.com/2PiXQEg5AI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 3, 2025