Police officers are now arresting ‘overspeeding’ drivers using the Nairobi Expressway and demanding a sh 3k ‘fine’ in cash (Watch VIDEO)

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Motorists
using the Nairobi Expressway have been warned to strictly adhere to speed
limits or risk being arrested and fined.
Police officers have intensified the arrest of
speeding motorists, particularly between City Cabanas and Mlolongo, where the
speed limit is set at 80kph.
Several drivers claim they were flagged down and forced to
pay a Ksh 3,000 "fine" on the spot.
One motorist recounted being arrested at the Mlolongo exit in
December last year, refusing to pay the bribe, and facing a Ksh 10,000 fine at
Milimani Law Court.
Authorities have yet to address concerns over alleged
extortion by traffic police officers, even as enforcement of traffic laws
continues.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Police officers are now arresting overspeeding drivers using the Nairobi Express way! pic.twitter.com/5C7Sr5uFSF— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 2, 2025
0 Comments