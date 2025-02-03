Police officers are now arresting ‘overspeeding’ drivers using the Nairobi Expressway and demanding a sh 3k ‘fine’ in cash (Watch VIDEO)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway have been warned to strictly adhere to speed limits or risk being arrested and fined.

Police officers have intensified the arrest of speeding motorists, particularly between City Cabanas and Mlolongo, where the speed limit is set at 80kph.

Several drivers claim they were flagged down and forced to pay a Ksh 3,000 "fine" on the spot.

One motorist recounted being arrested at the Mlolongo exit in December last year, refusing to pay the bribe, and facing a Ksh 10,000 fine at Milimani Law Court.

Authorities have yet to address concerns over alleged extortion by traffic police officers, even as enforcement of traffic laws continues.

Watch the video below.

Police officers are now arresting overspeeding drivers using the Nairobi Express way! pic.twitter.com/5C7Sr5uFSF — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 2, 2025