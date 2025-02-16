Dandora woman arrested by detectives for killing her 4-year-old baby - See how she tried to cover up the heinous murder (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - In a chilling turn of events, two women, a mother and her friend have been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a four-year-old boy.

The suspect - Melvin Owuor (mother) while in the company of her friend is reported to have taken a lifeless body of the child to Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary on December 9, 2024 but failed to return after reporting the incident to the police as guided by the morgue officials.

Alarmingly, Melvin and her friend switched off their phones, raising suspicion that led the facility mortician to report the incident at Mowlem Police Station.

Detectives drawn from Dandora in collaboration with CRIB hawkshaws drawn from Nairobi area swung into action where they established shocking details about the child's final moments.

Whereas the suspect initially claimed that the child died while asleep, it was found that the minor had succumbed to injuries inflicted by his mother after an alleged incident, where the boy had reportedly soiled himself while answering the call of nature.

Upon deeper interrogation, it was uncovered that Melvin Owuor is the biological mother of the deceased child; a revelation that has added an even darker layer to the already heartbreaking case of the boy’s untimely death.

As the detectives continue to piece together the details, the suspect remains in custody, helping the sleuths unravel the full story behind the child's tragic death.

The pursuit of justice continues as we work tirelessly to understand the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST