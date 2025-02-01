NATEMBEYA accuses OSCAR SUDI of threatening him after he attacked RUTO for launching a Transformer in Luhya land







Saturday February 1, 2025 - Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has accused Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, of threatening him after he attacked President William Ruto.

During his tour of Western Kenya last week, Ruto launched several projects including a transformer.

While reacting to this, Natembeya, who has been a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, accused Ruto of shortchanging Luhyas by launching a transformer instead of multibillion projects he promised Western Kenya in the run up to the 2022 presidential campaigns.

Natembeya’s sentiments seem to have irked Sudi , who is a close ally of President William Ruto and has now started threatening the Governor.

According to one of Natembeya’s aide, Sudi has been threatening the Governor using unprintable words.

"Impeachment was hot hair, Sudi is the one who was planning but failed.”

“He will never feel intimidated but the question is why would someone abuse you?”

“He will accompany him as he’s the Head of State, he doesn’t have any personal problem with the president," the aide said on anonymity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST