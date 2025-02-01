ELON MUSK praises UHURU for telling African leaders like RUTO to stop crying after TRUMP froze US aid







Saturday February 1, 2025 - Billionare Elon Musk has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for blasting African leaders who yapped on social media after US President Donald Trump froze all foreign aid until further notice.

Speaking on Wednesday at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort & Convention Center in Mombasa during the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit, Uhuru said some countries had welcomed the news with a lot of grumbling.

The former Head of State, however, said Trump was under no obligation to advance aid to any country.

"Why are you crying? It's not your Government, it's not your country," he said to a loud applause.

"He (President Trump) has no reason to give you anything. You don't pay taxes in America; he is appealing to his people."

Kenyatta said instead of grumbling, African countries should see the policy move as a wake-up call and find alternative ways of funding programmes that were dependent on US aid.

"Instead of crying, we should ask ourselves, 'what are we going to do to support ourselves?'" He suggested.

"It's time for us to use our resources for the right things. We are the ones using them for the wrong things."

Taking to X, Elon, who heads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reacted to Uhuru’s remarks by simply remarking: "Good for him!"

