RUTO cracks the whip as he revokes the appointment of two state officials.







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - President William Ruto has sent shockwaves through Government circles after revoking the appointments of two state officials.

In a Gazette Notice dated January 31, 2025, the president pulled the plug on Joe Owaka Ager, who had been serving as the Chairperson of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Board.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretations and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointment of JOE OWAKA AGER as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya, with effect from the 31st January 2025,” read the notice.

Ager wasn’t the only casualty!

Dr. Kiema Mwandia, a member of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency Board, also found himself on the chopping block.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 51 (1) of the Interpretations and General Provisions Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointment of- KIEMA MWANDIA (DR.) as a Member of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency Board, with effect from the 31st January 2025,” the notice adds.

Meanwhile, Water CS Eric Mugaa has appointed Nicholas Wambua Muthangya to the Tanathi Water Works board for a three-year term.

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano has also tapped Nancy Waturi Mathenge for the Kenya Wildlife Service Board with Labour CS Alfred Mutua bringing on board four fresh names to the National Industrial Training Authority Board—Wesley Siele, Rachel Monyoncho, Francis Wangara, and Carolyn Chepkoech Rutto—effective immediately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST