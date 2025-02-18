RUTO’s close ally and Belgut MP, NELSON KOECH, accused of diverting a County water project to his private residence for personal use (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Residents of Chemamul in Belgut, Kericho County, have accused MP Nelson Koech of diverting a County water project for personal use, depriving households of a critical water supply.

The project, intended to serve over 500 homes, was initially solar-powered but was later altered, with the solar connection removed and replaced with electricity to pump water to the MP’s residence, where he is constructing the largest house in Kabianga.

Residents have expressed frustration, stating that Koech first attempted to source water by digging four boreholes on his property, which yielded no results, leading to the alleged diversion.

Women report that by 7 AM, river water is depleted, while a watchman stationed at the project has been accused of unwaranted aggression, with claims that he recently assaulted a woman for opening a valve to increase water flow.

The area MCA has remained silent, with locals suggesting fear of the MP as the reason.

Below is a message that a concerned resident wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

"Hi Nyakundi. MP Belgut Nelson Koech diverted a county water project (the county MCA is afraid of him) for his own gain, the construction of a water catchment in a small stream at Chemamul (Kuche). By now, it should have served more than 500 households. Two years after its commissioning, it was solarized. However, he removed the connection to the solar and put in electricity to pump water to his house. He is building the largest house in Kabianga, Belgut, Kericho County. I will collect more details. Most of those I questioned are angry at the MP. He dug four boreholes at his place, but no water came. That's why he diverted the above project. Women said that if you go to the river at 7:00 AM, there is no water, and the watchman there is a psycho. He slapped a lady the other day when she opened a valve to allow more water from a tap on the side."

