More employees speak out on toxic work culture at Big Square restaurant and expose the Managing Director PRIYAN KOLAPARA badly! He is wicked







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Following earlier reports on racism, verbal abuse and financial exploitation at popular dining establishment “Big Square”, more employees have stepped forward to share their experiences, reinforcing claims of a deeply toxic work environment under the leadership of Managing Director Priyan Kolapara.

“Hi Nyakundi. It's good someone has finally decided to speak out on the Big Square issue. The Indian MD named P.K is outright racist.

I worked as a manager for the franchise for close to four years. For the first three, working for Big Square was very pleasant. The leadership then was very driven and forthright. When P.K was brought in everything changed.

My very first encounter with him was on 26/12/2021 when he found me in the kitchen lending a hand to my staff, who were overwhelmed with orders.

He shouted at me, claiming that as a manager, it wasn’t my work to do what I was doing at that time.

Bear in mind that we were short-staffed at that time, and being the festive season, orders were too many.

I quit that job five days later. Colleagues I left there have told me about how wicked he is. Thank you for highlighting this to the public.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST