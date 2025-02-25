Murdered British businessman, CAMPBELL SCOTT, had visited an upmarket GAY bar in Westlands and left with a male friend to Pipeline Estate before he went missing - DETAILS emerge







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - The body of a British businessman who went missing more than a week ago in Nairobi was found dumped in a sack, with CCTV footage now revealing his final movements before his death.

Campbell Scott, a senior director at credit scoring firm FICO, was attending a conference in Nairobi when he was last seen by colleagues on February 16.

Police believe Scott visited a well-known gay bar in the upmarket Westlands both the night before and on the day of his disappearance.

He is said to have met a mysterious male friend at the high-end bar before taking a taxi to Pipeline Estate, shortly after 7pm.

He went to Pipeline in the company of the male friend.

Police reportedly believe that he was held at a house in the estate, possibly while his abductors attempted to empty his bank accounts of cash.

Scott’s body was discovered stuffed in a green sack and dumped in a forest in Wote.

FICO said in a statement that its thoughts were with Scott's family and friends.

The company confirmed that Nairobi police had identified Scott's body before adding that they 'are not sharing further details, as the investigation is in the hands of the police.'

Paying tribute, the firm said: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business. He joined FICO in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships. We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.”

The Kenya DAILY POST