





Tuesday, 25 February 2025 - Mathew Wandati, the Strathmore University student who died at Masshouse Club under mysterious circumstances, was a drug addict.

Videos of the deceased student taking drugs have surfaced on social media, even as the cause of his death continues to spark debate among friends.

The club’s management insists that he died of a drug overdose, but his friends claim he was strangled to death by bouncers during a scuffle at the high-end entertainment joint.

An autopsy report that could unravel the cause of his death has not been made public.

Mathew hails from a rich family, with reports indicating that one of his close family members is well-connected with influential figures in the current regime.

Renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi recently revealed that drugs were being secretly sold to young patrons at the popular entertainment joint where Wandati lost his life.

Watch videos of him doing drugs.

Mystery deepens as VIDEOs of Strathmore University student who died at Masshouse Club doing drugs surface - Did he die of drug overdose or was he strangled to death by bouncers? pic.twitter.com/bGizuGgOrl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 25, 2025





