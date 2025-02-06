Modern Day Slavery!! Workers at Eldoret-based manufacturing facility Pyramid Packaging expose toxic working environment at the company







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Workers at an Eldoret-based manufacturing facility, Pyramid Packaging, are once again speaking out against long hours and oppressive policies that they say continue to deteriorate.

According to recent reports from workers, the situation has taken a turn for the worse.

On the morning of February 6th, 2025, employees arrived at the factory to find a notice posted at the gate announcing a new ban on mobile phones in the factory.

The HR Department’s memo, dated February 5th, 2025, stated that starting February 7, all phones must be left at a designated "phone stand" at the gate.

The notice further warned that any employee found carrying or using a phone in the factory will face immediate dismissal.

This new restriction adds to the already difficult working conditions at Pyramid Packaging. Workers, many of whom are classified as "weekly employees" with no permanent contracts, continue to endure grueling shifts that often exceed 18 hours over weekends.

There are no rest breaks or meals provided during these long shifts, and employees report that even a single absence results in the loss of hard-earned overtime pay.

The recent mobile phone ban, which targets employees while exempting management and departmental heads, has only added to the workers’ frustrations.

The move reflects a broader pattern of increasing control and exploitation at the factory, where the workers feel they have little to no voice.

With the new phone policy in place and no improvement in working conditions, employees are once again calling for urgent intervention from labour authorities to address what they describe as ongoing exploitation.

"Hi Nyakundi. Hide my ID. At pyramid packaging limited eldoret things never changed, infact it's getting worst today we came in the morning and that is what we got 👆 at the notice board. We are working extra hours without off and now we have to hand over our personal handsets at the gate kindly share this."

