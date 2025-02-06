Watch the moment CCTV footage that exposes rogue cop, ISAIAH MURAGURI, badly was played in court - This man is going to jail for killing REX MASAI



Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Rogue police officer Isaiah Muraguri struggled to explain who was in the two new CCTV videos presented in court, which showed individuals believed to be plainclothes police officers firing at protesters.

The videos showed individuals believed to be Muraguri and his colleagues firing at and beating protesters.

Muraguri denied being one of them but acknowledged that he had been stationed at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) on the day of the incident, though he was not in uniform.

He claimed to have forgotten the colour of his clothes and therefore could not confirm if he was among the officers seen in the CCTV footage, despite his earlier signed statement in court and to IPOA, which stated that he had worn a black cap, black coat, a white T-shirt, and khaki pants.

Muraguri was captured on CCTV firing at protesters, although he claims he was not armed on the fateful day that Rex Masai was shot dead.

Data provided in court by a communication company showed his phone was at the location where Rex was shot dead.

However, Muraguri denied using that phone on the day of Rex's death, insisting he had stopped using that line long ago.

“I stopped using that phone a long time ago. I didn’t know who was using it on that day. I wasn’t out past my duty hours; I went back home at 7 p.m.,” he noted.

Watch CCTV footage that was played in the court, exposing the killer cop badly.

