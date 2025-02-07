Rogue housing agent in Naivasha exposed for unethical practices - See what they did to a tenant who delayed to pay rent (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - A rogue housing agent based in Naivasha is once again at the heart of multiple complaints, with tenants accusing him of unfair practices that have been ongoing for years.

The agent, operating under the name KENMO Commercial Agents on Biashara Street in Naivasha, has earned a notorious reputation for mistreating its clients.

His agency, situated on Biashara Street in Naivasha is linked to a variety of dubious actions, such as locking tenants out of their homes, cutting off utilities and demanding excessive fees to restore services.

Tenants also allege the agency charges inflated prices for water services, with some reporting exorbitant rates that seem unjustifiable.

The issues with KENMO go beyond just these practices as tenants have repeatedly raised alarm about being denied house deposits when moving out, even when the properties are left in perfect condition.

These patterns have persisted over time, earning the agency a reputation for unethical behaviour in the region.

The man behind these controversial actions is Kennedy Mochu, the founder and director of KENMO Commercial Agents. Mochu, who has run the agency for several years, previously studied at Daystar University.

His agency’s office has become a focal point for complaints from tenants who feel trapped by his unscrupulous methods.

As tenants continue to voice their frustrations, calls for greater accountability and oversight are growing, with many urging local authorities and consumer protection organizations to take action against the agency’s practices.

