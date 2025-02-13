Marriage is not an achievement - A KIKUYU LADY says and shows how her life changed for the better after leaving her toxic marriage (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Lizz Wangui, a victim of gender-based violence, has encouraged women to leave their toxic marriages.

Taking to her Facebook account, Wangui said she suffered from bipolar disorder while married, until she decided to call it quits.

Her life has since changed for the better after leaving her abusive marriage.

She said marriage is not an achievement and encouraged women who are suffering at the hands of their abusive husbands to walk out.

Wangui’s remarks come days after a woman from Githogoro strangled her 3 kids and later took her own life due to frequent domestic wrangles.

