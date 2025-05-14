Another scandal rocks Maondo Lands CEO, KINYUA WAIRATU, as it emerges that he ‘chewed’ his friend’s wife and wrecked his marriage - Meet the voluptuous woman (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - The embattled CEO of Maono Lands Limited, James Kinyua Wairatu, is once again at the center of a sensational scandal that has gripped social media.

Following a bitter fallout with his estranged lover, identified as Nancy, new allegations have surfaced accusing Wairatu of betraying a close friend by engaging in an affair with his wife, leading to the collapse of their marriage.

In a dramatic Facebook Live session, Nancy continued her public exposé of Wairatu’s alleged philandering behavior.

She claimed that Wairatu, known for his polished public image as a devout family man and real estate mogul, had an affair with the wife of his close associate, referred to as “Maich Maich” on social media.

According to Nancy, Maich (the guy in a red hoodie below) was Wairatu’s right-hand man.





Nancy alleged that Wairatu’s affair with Maich’s wife led to the couple’s separation, irreparably damaging their marriage.

Photos of Maich’s wife have since surfaced online.

Wairaitu, a well-known womanizer, got attracted to her voluptuous body, knowing well she was married and ate the forbidden fruit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST