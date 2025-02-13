PHOTOs of the LADY who stabbed her boyfriend, a popular Kisumu deejay - She was aiming at his heart







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A popular Kisumu deejay is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed by his girlfriend in their rented apartment, following an argument.

Drexler Ayieko, better known as DJ Drexler, spent the night partying in a Kisumu club with his girlfriend Leah and on arriving home, a fight broke out between the two.

Leah reportedly picked up a knife and stabbed her boyfriend in the left chest before fleeing.

According to neighbours, the couple has been having frequent fights over cheating allegations.





The matter has been reported to the police.

Below are photos of the lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST