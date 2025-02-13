OSCAR SUDI’s message of goodwill to RAILA ODINGA ahead of the AUC elections sparks reactions







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has thrown his weight behind Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, declaring his full support on social media.

The high-stakes election, set for February 12-16, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will see African leaders vote in multiple rounds until a candidate secures a two-thirds majority. Raila, a frontrunner, faces stiff competition from Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf as they seek to replace Chad’s Moussa Faki.

Sudi praised Odinga’s leadership, stating that his tenure would foster pan-African unity, bridge political divides, and drive economic and social progress. His endorsement signals growing political momentum for Raila’s candidacy on both national and continental fronts.

“Dear Raila, your transformative leadership has been instrumental not only in shaping Kenya’s political landscape but also in advocating for Africa’s collective progress.

“As you seek the AUC chairmanship, we stand firmly behind you and believe in your ability to champion a united and prosperous Africa," Sudi posted.

President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and at least 100 MPs are accompanying Odinga to Addis Ababa.

See the post below and reactions.

