OSCAR SUDI’s message of goodwill to RAILA ODINGA ahead of the AUC elections sparks reactions

Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has thrown his weight behind Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, declaring his full support on social media.
The high-stakes election, set for February 12-16, 2025, in
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will see African leaders vote in multiple rounds until a
candidate secures a two-thirds majority. Raila, a frontrunner, faces stiff
competition from Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf as they seek to replace Chad’s
Moussa Faki.
Sudi praised Odinga’s leadership, stating that his tenure
would foster pan-African unity, bridge political divides, and drive economic
and social progress. His endorsement signals growing political momentum for
Raila’s candidacy on both national and continental fronts.
“Dear
Raila, your transformative leadership has been instrumental not only in shaping
Kenya’s political landscape but also in advocating for Africa’s collective
progress.
“As you
seek the AUC chairmanship, we stand firmly behind you and believe in your
ability to champion a united and prosperous Africa," Sudi posted.
President
William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and at least 100 MPs
are accompanying Odinga to Addis Ababa.
