Details emerge that embattled Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME and other Supreme Court judges are not taking office tea for fear of being poisoned by state agents







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Chief Justice Martha Koome is reportedly living in fear and taking extra security measures to protect her life.

Sources within the Supreme Court revealed that Koome and other judges that are in bad books with the current regime, are not taking office tea for fear of being poisoned by state agents.

Koome’s woes began after her security was scaled down by the government to intimidate her after falling out with President William Ruto.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that President Ruto is hatching a plot to oust CJ Koome for failing to play his tune, a move he has vowed will not go unchecked.

“She is being fought because she has refused to be a 'yes sir' person. If you chase our Martha Koome don't set foot in Meru. You chased Rigathi Gachagua and the Mt. Kenya people were silent you thought they were cowards,” Gachagua said while speaking in Meru on Sunday.

He urged his former boss, now turned foe, to instead take on fights with his ilk and leave the CJ alone

“You fought with me because I am a man, leave Matha Koome alone she is a woman, why are you fighting women? Can you fight your fellow men?’’ Gachagua lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST