Love Turns Sour!! VIDEO of a college lady who was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend 20 times in Murang’a







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Police have arrested a middle-aged lady who stabbed her boyfriend multiple times in Murang’a County after suspecting that he was having an affair with another lady.

The suspect, a student at Michuki National Polytechnic, confronted her boyfriend in the hostel while armed with a kitchen knife and stabbed him 20 times before fleeing.

She also sustained some injuries during the fight that almost turned deadly.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, the lady is in police custody after she was smoked out of her hiding.

In a video taken at the police station, a female cop is seen confronting the suspect, demanding to know why she stabbed her boyfriend.

“Unavumilia kudunga mtu visu ishirini?” the cop is heard asking the lady, who looked unbothered, despite committing the heinous crime.





Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST