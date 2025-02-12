KHALIF KAIRO’s neighbour celebrates his woes as he goes broke and his Porsche repossessed - Alikua Anadharau Watu Sana







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has gone broke after he was taken to court and charged with fraud.

According to one of his neighbors, his Porsche has not been seen in the parking lot after a local bank repossessed it.

He also looks frail due to stress after disgruntled clients took him to court for defrauding them.

The last time Kairo was arraigned in court, he told the magistrate that he had only Ksh 61,000 in his bank account and pleaded for lenient bail terms.

“He looks like he is starving. His Porsche is nowhere to be seen,” the nosy neighbor said, adding that he has no remorse for Kairo because he used to look down on people, including his neighbours.

Kairo has also not paid rent for his office in Westlands after going broke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST